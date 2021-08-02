ALTOONA, Iowa – David Anctil, 90, of Altoona, Iowa passed away on July 27, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29 at Hamilton’s Funeral Home near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. There will be a short program and time for sharing memories at 3:30 p.m.

Dave was born in Boston, Mass. on Oct. 8, 1930. He attended high school in Bridgeport, Conn. While in high school he played the trumpet with a dance band, The LampLighters, who performed in the Meriden, Conn. area. Dave moved to Wahoo to attend Luther College. He completed his bachelor's degree in education at Midland College in Fremont. He received his masters degree at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, and later obtained his specialist in education degree at Drake University in Des Moines.

In 1951 he met Mary Lanik at a New Year’s Eve party in Wahoo. They played tic tac toe in the kitchen of their friend's home. Dave and Mary were married on Oct. 10, 1954, in Wahoo.