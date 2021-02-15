MALMO – Darwin L. Vermeline, 88, of Malmo, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in Wahoo.
He was born June 9, 1932 in Wahoo to Victor and Adeline (Sorenson) Vermeline. On June 29, 1952 he married Sharon Jean Banghart at Edensburg Lutheran Church in Malmo. Darwin enlisted in the United States Army and served in Germany during the Korean War. He was a member of Malmo American Legion Post 232, as well as 40 and 8. Darwin was a lifetime member of the Malmo Volunteer Fire Department and was active in Camp Creek Threshers. Edensburg Lutheran Church and Cemetery were an essential part of Darwin’s life. He farmed near Malmo his entire life and raised Black Angus Cattle.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Vermeline of Malmo; daughters, Cynthia (Gene) Karstens of Prague, Denise (Cal) Allen of Garland, Texas, Kristie (Bob) Lynch of Byron, Ill., Lisa (Butch) Vasa of Camdenton, Mo.; sisters-in-law, Marian Vermeline of Malmo, Adele Jackson of Wahoo; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Darwin was preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne Vermeline and Gayle Vermeline and brother-in-law, Bill Jackson.
Funeral services, for family only, will held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 20, at Edensburg Lutheran Church in Malmo. The service will be live-streamed.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Edensburg Lutheran Church in Malmo.
Memorials have been established to Edensburg Lutheran Church or Cemetery, or to Malmo Volunteer Fire Department.
Military funeral honors will be conducted by Malmo American Legion Post 232.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo, is in charge of the arrangements.
