Darwin L. Vermeline

He was born June 9, 1932 in Wahoo to Victor and Adeline (Sorenson) Vermeline. On June 29, 1952 he married Sharon Jean Banghart at Edensburg Lutheran Church in Malmo. Darwin enlisted in the United States Army and served in Germany during the Korean War. He was a member of Malmo American Legion Post 232, as well as 40 and 8. Darwin was a lifetime member of the Malmo Volunteer Fire Department and was active in Camp Creek Threshers. Edensburg Lutheran Church and Cemetery were an essential part of Darwin’s life. He farmed near Malmo his entire life and raised Black Angus Cattle.