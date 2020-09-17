ELDON, Mo. – Daniel Lee Johnson was born in Wahoo to Sextus LeGrand and Victoria Marie (Udd) Johnson on March 30, 1940. He was the third of three sons and passed away peacefully in Jefferson City, Mo. to be with his Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 10, 2020.
He grew up in Nebraska and graduated from Mead High School. He then attended Luther College in Wahoo.
On May 31, 1958, Dan married Sharon Kay Moser, also of Mead. He spent two years in the Navy stationed at Long Beach, Calif. Dan returned to Nebraska where he farmed in the Mead area until 1984, and then moved to Kansas City. After several business ventures, they retired to Laurie, Mo.
Dan married Nancy Sprinkles of Eldon, Mo. on March 3, 2012 and they lived in Eldon until his passing. Dan and his family have always been active in the church where they lived, serving in many different capacities.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon, and parents, Sextus and Victoria.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Sprinkles, of Eldon Mo; four sons and daughters-in-law, Les and Karen Johnson of Fremont, Tim and Annette Johnson of Mead, Doug and Leslie Johnson of Platte City, Mo., Arlin and Sheri Johnson of Marietta, Ga.; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and brothers Milford Johnson of Omaha and Kenneth and Eloise Dale of Claremont, Calif.
Due to public health concerns, there will only be a private family service.
Memorials can be sent to Eldon Church of the Nazarene, 1024 East Lawson Avenue, Eldon, MO 65026 or Mead Public Schools Foundation c/o PJ Quinn, Mead, NE 68041.
