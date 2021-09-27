Dale Stuart Baker

Stuart was very loved by his family, friends and all who knew him. His greatest joy was simply connecting and talking to people. He especially enjoyed taking short trips and going places while meeting folks he encountered on the way. He never knew a stranger and had a smile, charm, charisma and wit that made a lasting impression on every person who met him, young or old. It did not matter if he was on the street in a big city like New York or on a dirt road out in the middle of nowhere near a small Nebraska town, striking up a conversation with a stranger and making a fast friend was one of his greatest gifts. He also enjoyed any party or gathering where he could catch up with friends and family and he was always the life of the party. Family reunions were an annual occurrence and he instilled a love and appreciation for people, family legacies and history into his children through the attendance of these events. Having a cup of coffee at the local coffee shop or Burger King talking to his buddies about the weather, what the crops were doing and the local news of the day was also a favorite past time. Stuart also loved music and especially enjoyed the sounds of Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and the Glaser Brothers, whom he grew up with. He enjoyed performing with his daughters, brother George and nephew Steffan while singing for many church services, funerals and events together.