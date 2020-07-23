Codr, Pearl

Pearl M. Codr ROCHESTER, Minn. - Pearl M. Codr (née Prohaska), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who met her, died unexpectedly on July 15, 2020 in Rochester, Minn. She was 73. Pearl is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Joseph A. Codr; her daughter, Stacie Codr (Jason Miller) of Waukee, Iowa; her son, Dwight Codr (Ariana Codr) of Storrs Mansfield, Conn.; two grandsons, Cedar and Mack Codr; siblings: Dolores Walla, Lincoln, Dorothy Coufal, Prague, Phyllis Wotipka, Wahoo, Louis Prohaska, Plattsmouth and Mary Pacheco, Omaha; brothers- and sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends from all places. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Paul Prohaska and Edward Prohaska. Pearl was born on July 16, 1946 to Louis and Mildred Prohaska in Prague. She married her soulmate Joseph Codr in 1965. From that day forward, they were inseparable. They moved several times, especially early in their marriage, as they followed Joe's career in communications, living in Grand Island, Chadron and Norfolk. They had their first child, Dwight, in 1975, and Stacie arrived just under two years later. The family moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 1985 and spent much of their lives there as Pearl watched her children graduate from high school and college in Iowa. The family home was the common gathering place for all during school years and well after. Pearl was a career woman who balanced the needs of family with her tireless work ethic and drive. She owned multiple small businesses over the years. It began with an antique business in Grand Island in the early 1980s, when Pearl and Joe took to importing antiques to the US from the United Kingdom and, later, Belgium and Holland. They traveled internationally and made many close friends in the UK, and Pearl and Joe always reflected on their times there with great fondness. Pearl and Joe were avid travelers throughout her life, driven by each other's curiosity, energy, and companionship. Always together, their life is a true love story. Pearl and Joe returned to Nebraska in 2005 and shortly thereafter built a house that quickly felt like home to many. Pearl had many friends, old and new, and she took action to keep them in her life, despite distance or passage of time. Pearl's ability to put people at ease and stimulate conversation and laughter were blessings. Their Omaha home was a frequent site of large family gatherings for holidays, reunions, birthdays and parties. No occasion was too small to celebrate, and Pearl's hospitality, generosity and love welcomed all around her. Above all, Pearl was a devoted wife and life-partner to Joe, and mother to her children. She was proud of her husband and her children and her children remember her as an intelligent, strong, compassionate, hard-working, supportive and fiercely loving mother who was always there. In recent years, she became a grandmother, a dream for her, and she treasured every moment with her grandsons, describing them simply, and often, as "just beautiful." She lived every day to the fullest with vigor and zest for life and an unwavering love of others which will never be forgotten. A Mass of Christian Burial was held July 20 at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, Omaha.
