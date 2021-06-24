Clarence Eugene “Gene” Owens

TYNDALL, S.D. – Clarence E. “Gene” Owens was born Friday, Aug. 15, 1930 to James Thomas and Ida May (Cooper) Owens in Dunbar. He was baptized in the Presbyterian faith. His early education began in the public school at Wahoo Elementary, graduating from Wahoo Public High School. He played four years of football on the high school squad. Gene went on to complete two years of college, one year at Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln and a year at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. Most people probably didn’t realize that he excelled in math and chemistry.

Gene’s incredible work ethic began early in life. At the age of 10, Gene and his friend rode the dray line, picking up garbage and collecting metal for the war effort. Gene worked various jobs each summer, such as house painting, working for a family grocer and doing steel construction work on the new Highway 77 project south of Wahoo in the 1940s.

Gene was united in marriage to Kathryn Miller Sept. 27, 1950 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo. That was the same year which he began working for Safeway in Wahoo. He was sent to Fremont in 1960 where he served as produce manager. He worked his way up the ranks, serving as assistant manager at Central City, becoming manager in Omaha, returning to Central City as the manager of a new Safeway store, then to Ames, Iowa and lastly Lincoln, both locations as manager for Safeway. He had the opportunity to purchase his own grocery store business in Tyndall, S.D. in 1968 where he worked until his retirement in 2000. Although he was the boss, it was not uncommon to see him stocking shelves, running the register, bagging and carrying groceries to the customers’ vehicles.