CERESCO – Christina Rosalie Fiedler, 101, of Ceresco, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo. She was born June 2, 1919 in rural Brainard, to Theodore and Christine (Ratkovec) Kudlacek. Christina graduated from Brainard High School. On Jan. 28, 1941, she was united in marriage to Henry Fiedler in Loma.
Christina was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Davey, and she was a member of the St. Mary’s Altar Society. She enjoyed baking, sewing and caring for her family. She was a sweet, classy lady that enjoyed dancing and polka music.
She is survived by her son, Grant Fiedler; grandchildren, Shelly (Ed) Trojan, Becky (Brian) Roseland and Ryan (Brenda) Sisel; eight great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brother, Albin (Irma) Kudlacek; sister, Gladys Hladik and son-in-law, Bud Sisel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Fiedler; son, John Fiedler; daughter, Donna Sisel; parents, Theodore and Christine Kudlacek; brothers, Ludvik Kudlacek and Bud Kudlacek.
Visitation is Thursday, March 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary at Svoboda Funeral Home, 211 N. Linden St., Wahoo.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 19, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. Second St., Wahoo. Celebrant will be the Rev. Christopher Goodwin.
Interment will be at St. Mary and St. Patrick Cemetery in Davey.
The rosary and funeral will be livestreamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials have been established to St. Mary Catholic Church, Davey.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.