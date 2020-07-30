Christian, George

George J. (Doda) Christian WAHOO - George J. "Doda" Christian, 82, of Wahoo, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home in Wahoo. He was born Jan. 6, 1938 in Aldrich, Mo. to Virgil and Eunice (Ridenour) Christian. In 1955, George graduated from Morseville High School in Morseville, Mo. On June 4, 1960, George was married to Lucille M. Ohnoutka in Weston. He served in the U.S. Air Force for over 20 years until his retirement, during which he completed two tours in Vietnam. Following his military career, George worked for Wahoo Public Schools, City of Wahoo, City of Lincoln and M.E. Collins. George enjoyed fishing, hunting and working on any and everyone's mowers and small engines. He would always be there to give you a ride or loan his car or pick-up. Doda also enjoyed visits from family, especially the kids. He is survived by children, Rob (Kim) Christian of Cedar Bluffs, NE, Colleen (John) Sutton of Wahoo, Julia (Mark) Urban of Malmo, NE, and Joseph Christian of Weston, NE; grandchildren, Sarah (Dennis Swan) Christian, Dan (Amanda) Christian, Michael (Emmily McGinn) Christian, Paul (Liz) Sutton, Donna (Brad) Brester, Bonnie Sutton and Jack Sutton, Tyler (Emily) Urban, Brent Urban, Katelyn Urban, Mollie Urban, Nathan Urban, Haley (Bobby) Nice, Jacob (Allison Oborny) Christian, Joshua Christian and Isabella Christian; great-grandchildren, Alex Christian, Taylor Christian, Barrett Christian, Vivian Christian, Scarlet Christian, Brandi Sutton, Gavin Sutton, Carly Sutton, Austin Sutton, Lorelei Brester, Loxley Brester, Easton Nice and Emmet Nice; siblings, Kathryn Leith, Alta Faye Lawrence and Deane Jacks; many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by wife of 53 years, Lucille Christian; infant son, Sean Christian; parents, Virgil and Eunice Christian and six brothers and two sisters. A graveside service was held July 27 at St. John Cemetery, Weston. Pastor Don White officiated. Military honors were provided by the U.S. Air Force and VFW Post 4502. Memorials are in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
