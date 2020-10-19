ASHLAND – Chloe June Riecken, 5, of Ashland, entered into rest at her home surrounded by family on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. She was born June 26, 2015 at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha to Joshua and Julia (Hanes) Riecken. Chloe was a kindergartener at Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School in Ashland.

Chloe enjoyed listening to music, swinging on the back porch and riding on the lawn mower with her dad. She had a very contagious smile and laugh.

Chloe has fought so much for so long. She has battled numerous seizures and illness over the course of her 5 years of life. She has taught us all so much in her precious time here. She taught us patience, love and strength. She had a diagnosis of Aicardi Syndrome along with many other diagnoses. Her final one that she could not win was Stage 4 EMTR cancer. She fought with all her might!

She is survived by her parents, Josh and Julia Riecken; siblings, Sierra, Serenity and Wyatt; grandparents, Harlan and Cathy Riecken, John and Deb Hanes and Jan and Chris Root; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Eugene B. and Beverly J. Miller and Leroy H. and Laura L. Riecken.