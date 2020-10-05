COLON – Charles William “Bill” “Charlie” Heath, 75, of Colon, entered into rest on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. He was born July 3, 1945 in Broken Bow, to Clinton and Mary (Sanborn) Heath.

Charles graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1963 and Chadron State College in January of 1968 with a degree in history. He worked in the hayfields in the Sandhills during high school and college.

In 1968, Charles was drafted into the U.S. Army. He took his basic training at Ft. Lewis, Wash., followed by AIT, then did a 90 day duty service at Fort Lee, Va. Early in 1969 he went to Vietnam, working as a supply clerk at Camp Eagle for helicopter maintenance, attached to the 101st Airborne. He was home on leave in February 1970, going back to Vietnam in March for six more months. He then worked as a supply clerk in Saigon. In late August or in September 1970 Charlie was back in the United States and was given a 150 day early-out because he had served a hardship tour.