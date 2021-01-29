OMAHA – Charles R. Styskal, 101 of Omaha, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at the Life Care Center of Elkhorn.

He was born Dec. 16, 1919 in Wahoo, to Charles A. and Antonia (Hladik) Styskal. Charles worked on the family farm and attended Wahoo High School while growing up. He was a World War II Army veteran, entering in 1942 and was honorably discharged in 1945 after serving overseas. After the war, Charles was united in marriage to Alice Horacek on Feb. 8, 1946 in David City.

He was a self-employed carpenter and later worked in the Millard School Districts. He was on the Millard Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He enjoyed collecting and attended many auctions throughout his life.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Alice Styskal; sister, Betty Huscher and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Antonia Styskal and sisters, Christine Matousek, Irene Egr, Margaret Zuba and Georgia Greer.

Graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 1 p.m. at St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo.

Memorials have been established to the Nature Conservancy of Nebraska

