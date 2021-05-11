 Skip to main content
Charles H. “Charlie” Miller
Charles H. “Charlie” Miller

WAHOO – Charles H. “Charlie” Miller, 58, of Yutan, died May 8, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Miller; nephew, Nick Kuhl and grandparents, Elmer and Erma Sievers and William and Agnes Miller.

He is survived by his mother, Jeris Miller of Yutan; sisters, Christy Kuhl of Yutan and Cathy (David) Raver of Omaha; brother, John (Briget) Miller Jr. of Arlington; three nieces; two great-nephews and one great-niece.

Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Yutan.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yutan, with the Rev. Bob Hayden officiating.

Memorials have been established to the Yutan Fire Department or St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Reichmuth Funeral Home, Yutan, in charge of arrangements.

