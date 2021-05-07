Charles Francis Maly

LONGMONT, Colo. – Charles F. Maly, of Longmont, Colo., passed away at his home on May 3, 2021. He was 86 years old. Charlie was born in Wahoo on May 9, 1934 to Charles and Lillian (Musil) Maly.

Survivors include his wife, Yvonne E. (Gressley) Maly; children, Mark Maly, Steve (Krista) Maly and Julie (Roger) Pielke; eight grandchildren; siblings, Theresa Maly, Tom (Joann) Maly and Bernie (Joy) Maly.

In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his brothers, Arnold and Robert Maly; sister Joan Strizek and granddaughter, Amiee Maly.

Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences and to read a full obituary.

A funeral Mass will take place at 1:30 p.m., Friday, May 14 at St. John's Catholic Church in Longmont, Colo.