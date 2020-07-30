Carr, Joseph

Joseph G. Carr WAHOO - Joseph G. Carr, 79, of Wahoo, entered into rest on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by family in Wahoo. He was born Feb. 12, 1941 in Auburn, to Sidney Michael and Alma Louise (Wrising-er) Carr. In 1959, Joe graduated from Auburn High School in Auburn. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force until he was honorably discharged in 1964. On June 25, 1961, Joe was united in marriage to IvaDell Hahn at St. Matthew Church in Johnson. Joe worked for Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph for over 35 years until his retirement. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 82, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Kiwanis Club and the Frank H. Woods Pioneers. Joe volunteered at many organizations through the years, as a scout leader and an election poll volunteer. He was a great man, husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by children, Terry Carr, JoDell (Chris) Hajek, Christi (Shannon) Light, Cheryl (Toby) Anderson and Caryl (Chuck) Johannsen; grandchildren, Tiara, Tiffany, Tyler, C.J. (Alicia), Amanda (Cole), Ben, Christopher, Trevor, Avery, Olivia, Emma, Reed and Delaney; five great- grandchildren; siblings, Juanita (Andy) Love, Sandra Brubek, Shirley Goff, Sharon (Danny) Jewell, Nancy Sey-bert and Robin Konigsmark; sister-in-law, Wanda Carr; many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by wife, IvaDell Carr; parents, Sidney and Alma Carr; brothers, Richard Carr and Jack Carr. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 30 at 10:30 a.m., at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 W, Eighth St., Wahoo. Pastor Bob Hayden will be officiating. Interment will be at Sunrise North Cemetery in Wahoo. Memorials may be sent in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Arrangements were done by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.