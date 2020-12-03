 Skip to main content
Carol A. Polacek
Carol A. Polacek

Polacek

Carol A. Polacek

PRAGUE – Carol A. Polacek, 83, Prague, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. She was born April 15, 1937 in Prague, to William and Helen (Bures) Perk. Carol graduated from Prague High School in 1955. On May 1, 1957, Carol was united in marriage to Alphonse “Alf” Polacek at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Prague.

Carol was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she played the organ for 35 years.

She is survived by her husband, Alphonse “Alf” Polacek; children, Barb (Kevin) Herbel and Scott (Leah) Polacek; grandchildren, Stacey (Bryce) Bostwick, Kelli Herbel, Makenzie (Derek) Lahm and Tyler Polacek; great-grandchild, Barrett; brother, William Jr. (Cec) Perk and sister, Betty Shaier.

She was preceded in death by parents, William and Helen Perk a sister, Kathie Landers.

A Mass of Christian Burial for family only will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 10:30 a.m. with a 10 a.m. Rosary at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 122 w. Center Ave., Prague. Celebrant will be the Rev. Benjamin Rynearson.

The Funeral and Rosary will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorials can be sent to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.

