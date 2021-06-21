OMAHA – Carmen L. Larson, 78, of Omaha, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Hospice House, The Josie Harper Residence in Omaha.
She was born Oct. 10, 1942 in Wahoo to Vernon and Deana (Morris) Larson. Carmen grew up on the Larson farm near Mead and graduated from Mead Public Schools in 1960. She was employed by Walgreens for over 40 years and for 25 of those years as secretary to the district manager located in Omaha. At the same time she served in the Army Reserves and retired as a master sergeant after 20 years. She was a member of the American Legion Post 20 in Fremont.
Carmen trusted Christ Jesus as her Savior and credited her parents for being influential in her living a life of faith.
Carmen’s favorite things included gardening, fishing with family and her cats. But, her most frequent pastime was reading, in fact, she could be described as a voracious reader.
Carmen was a beloved, caring and generous sister to her siblings, Gregory Larson of Mead, Lenore (David) Hample of Enterprise, Ala., Connie (Jim) Janecek of Bloomfield and Russell (Irene) Larson of Mead. She was a special aunt to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents and nephews and niece, Larry Traudt, his daughter Sara, Jeffery Janecek and Zeilan Zitek.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 26, at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Church in Wahoo with Pastor Michael Krause officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.