OMAHA – Carmen L. Larson, 78, of Omaha, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Hospice House, The Josie Harper Residence in Omaha.

She was born Oct. 10, 1942 in Wahoo to Vernon and Deana (Morris) Larson. Carmen grew up on the Larson farm near Mead and graduated from Mead Public Schools in 1960. She was employed by Walgreens for over 40 years and for 25 of those years as secretary to the district manager located in Omaha. At the same time she served in the Army Reserves and retired as a master sergeant after 20 years. She was a member of the American Legion Post 20 in Fremont.

Carmen trusted Christ Jesus as her Savior and credited her parents for being influential in her living a life of faith.

Carmen’s favorite things included gardening, fishing with family and her cats. But, her most frequent pastime was reading, in fact, she could be described as a voracious reader.

Carmen was a beloved, caring and generous sister to her siblings, Gregory Larson of Mead, Lenore (David) Hample of Enterprise, Ala., Connie (Jim) Janecek of Bloomfield and Russell (Irene) Larson of Mead. She was a special aunt to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and their families.