MEAD – Carlos “Corky” L. Charles, 67, of Mead, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at his home in Mead surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 7, 1953 in Wahoo to Darrel and Dorothy (McIninch) Charles. He was a graduate of Mead High School. On May 5, 1973, Corky was married to Vicky Simons and they had two children, Jerry and Linda. Corky worked for Frontier CO-OP for 42 years until his retirement.

Corky loved his family. He enjoyed family vacations, especially cliff jumping in Mexico. He was the ONLY one who did not hesitate. He enjoyed spoiling his family on Christmas, but he always made them earn it with a friendly competitive game.

Corky loved playing sports and was very good at them. In high school he played football, basketball and track. He excelled at all of them, and a lot of stories can be told about his athletic talents. As an adult, he continued his love for sports by playing a lot of softball and basketball, then after all the wear and tear on his knees all those years, he spent his later years loving the game of golf. He enjoyed golf with his wife Vicky and all his golf buddies.

Corky also enjoyed riding his motorcycles and driving his Corvette. His hobby grew so large that he recently added a second garage to fit all his toys in, after he convinced Vicky it was necessary.