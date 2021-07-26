MEAD – Carlos “Corky” L. Charles, 67, of Mead, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at his home in Mead surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 7, 1953 in Wahoo to Darrel and Dorothy (McIninch) Charles. He was a graduate of Mead High School. On May 5, 1973, Corky was married to Vicky Simons and they had two children, Jerry and Linda. Corky worked for Frontier CO-OP for 42 years until his retirement.
Corky loved his family. He enjoyed family vacations, especially cliff jumping in Mexico. He was the ONLY one who did not hesitate. He enjoyed spoiling his family on Christmas, but he always made them earn it with a friendly competitive game.
Corky loved playing sports and was very good at them. In high school he played football, basketball and track. He excelled at all of them, and a lot of stories can be told about his athletic talents. As an adult, he continued his love for sports by playing a lot of softball and basketball, then after all the wear and tear on his knees all those years, he spent his later years loving the game of golf. He enjoyed golf with his wife Vicky and all his golf buddies.
Corky also enjoyed riding his motorcycles and driving his Corvette. His hobby grew so large that he recently added a second garage to fit all his toys in, after he convinced Vicky it was necessary.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Victoria Charles; son, Jerry (Staci) Charles; daughter, Linda (Brad) Thorngren; grandson, Joshua Charles; granddaughters, Miranda (Nate) Koertner and Stella Charles; great-granddaughter, Brynlee Koertner; brother, Pete (Linda) Charles and sisters, Sheila Otto and Lori Petersen.
He was preceded in death by parents, Darrel and Dorothy Charles.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 27 at 10 a.m. at Evangelical Covenant Church, 1540 Co. Rd. 10, Mead. Pastor John Schnell will be officiating.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Interment will be at Memorial Cemetery, Fremont.
Memorials have been established in care of the family for future designation.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.