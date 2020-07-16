CAMPBELL, DANIEL

Daniel McGuire Campbell ASHLAND - Daniel McGuire Campbell, 84, of Maricopa, Ariz., passed away on July 1, 2020. Dan was the second child of Jesse "Bud" and Dorothy Campbell of Ashland. He graduated from Ashland High School and University of Nebraska (Lincoln). He wrote his first computer program in 1962, when the industry was in its infancy, working for GE, Honeywell, Bull HN, Motorola, On Semiconductor and General Dynamics over the years. Dan served on the school board in the Washington School District and as president of the Arizona School Boards Association in the 1970s. Dan found great pleasure in photography and documenting his travels, including the long road trips he loved. He was a voracious reader, especially interested in world history and World War II. He loved a good discussion about philosophy, politics and the human condition. He shared his rich bass voice in community and church choirs (where he met Paulette 34 years ago) and most recently in a community barbershop group. Above all else, he loved his family and cherished his time with them. Left to mourn this extraordinary man are his loving wife of 32 years Paulette Campbell; son Jeffrey Campbell; daughter Teri Birk (Tom); daughter Jennifer JJ Ferrero (Rich); grandchildren Jamie Evans (Ben), Lauren Taylor (Brad), Shane Birk (Taylor Gonzalez), and Devin Birk (Kendal); great-grandchildren Wesley, Ben and Shane Taylor, and Avery and Brady Birk. He is also survived by his siblings Gary (Mary), Sue Gaines, Penny Stewart (Jerry), Steve (Cindy) and Brad, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Laurie Campbell. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Dan's life will be held when we are free to share our hugs as well as our memories. If you have a favorite story about Dan, please share it to his Facebook page or privately on Messenger. Rest in peace, my beloved Danlmac.
