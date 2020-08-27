BUNDY, DELORES

Delores L. Bundy ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ LINCOLN - Delores L. Bundy, 87, of Lincoln passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at her home. She was born Dec. 20, 1932 in Ashland to Clifton and Kathryn (Kitrell) Goff. She attended Ashland High School before she married Melvin Bundy on July 23, 1949 in Lincoln. From this union, four children were born, Steven, Randall, Vickee and Karen. Delores and Mel raised their family on a farm near Gretna. Delores was very involved in her children's activities, teaching Sunday school, teaching swimming lessons at Linoma Beach every summer and leading the Country Girls 4-H group. The two later divorced and Delores moved to Lincoln where she worked as a realtor for over 30 years in the Lincoln area. She was self-taught in real estate and after passing the real estate exam, used that to launch a very successful career in real estate. She was a million dollar producer within the first two years. She accumulated and managed several rental properties over her lifetime. This kept her quite busy and she still had time to lend a hand or advice to others interested in home ownership or investments. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Ashland. She volunteered at Bryan Hospital and the Sarpy County Election Board. She was an avid reader and encouraged her children to learn whether it was music, science, leadership skills from speech and debate to showmanship of cattle. She enjoyed tending to her champion perennial flower garden, playing cards, playing Scrabble and keeping up with her grandchildren on Facebook. She encouraged her grandchildren and nieces and nephews in their education efforts by offering free room and board in her Lincoln home or doing their laundry and sending food home on the weekends. Delores is survived by her children, Steve Bundy, Randy (Jody) Bundy, Vickee Siemers and Karen (Phil) Roubal; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 13 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton and Kathryn Goff and brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Rachel Goff. Graveside services were held Aug. 22 at Ashland Cemetery. Pastor Bob Schofield officiated. Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society or Down Syndrome Association for Families of Nebraska. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
