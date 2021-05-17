Bo James Stromberg

As a young boy he played soccer and hockey. During his youth hockey career, he was on the Fort Collins High School State Championship Team. Bo worked with his dad in the family business, Stromberg Construction. He was the assistant manager and was a skilled craftsman in concrete finishing. Bo had a kind heart and was always there for his friends and family. One of his passions was riding his Harley Davidson (Josey) and traveling many miles with all his friends. Bo had a very close group of friends who were like family to him. They all shared a very strong bond and shared many, many fun times together. His true love in life was his daughter, Miley. He cherished every moment he shared with her and she was definitely the light of his life. Bo had a strong faith in our Lord and Savior.