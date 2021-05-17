FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Bo James Stromberg, 33, of Fort Collins, Colo., passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 at his home. Bo was born Oct. 21, 1987 to Terry and Melanie (Rohman) Stromberg at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins and graduated from Fort Collins High School with the class of 2006.
As a young boy he played soccer and hockey. During his youth hockey career, he was on the Fort Collins High School State Championship Team. Bo worked with his dad in the family business, Stromberg Construction. He was the assistant manager and was a skilled craftsman in concrete finishing. Bo had a kind heart and was always there for his friends and family. One of his passions was riding his Harley Davidson (Josey) and traveling many miles with all his friends. Bo had a very close group of friends who were like family to him. They all shared a very strong bond and shared many, many fun times together. His true love in life was his daughter, Miley. He cherished every moment he shared with her and she was definitely the light of his life. Bo had a strong faith in our Lord and Savior.
Bo is preceded in death by his grandparents, Merle and Jocelyn Stromberg; grandfather, Charles D. Rohman; cousin, Matthew R. Rohman; and uncle, Jamie Stromberg.
He is survived by his daughter, Miley Rohman Stromberg; parents, Terry and Melanie Stromberg; sister, Tracy (Stromberg) Derickson; brother-in-law, Joel S. Derickson; niece, Everly M. Derickson, all of Fort Collins, Colo.; grandmother, Mary Ann Rohman of Wahoo; uncle, Mick and aunt, Pat Rohman of Weston; cousin, Lindsey (Rohman) Czerwinski of Papillion along with many other family and friends.
He will be laid to rest at Sunrise Cemetery.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.