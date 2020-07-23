Bloomquist, Laura

Laura Y. Bloomquist ASHLAND - Laura Y. Bloomquist, 48, of Greenwood, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Lincoln after a short and brave fight with cancer. She was born May 2, 1972 in Omaha to Rollian Kermith and Jennie Lee (Snow) Bloomquist. She grew up in Greenwood and attended the Ashland-Greenwood schools. Laura worked various jobs throughout her life, but being a loving mother to her children was her favorite. She enjoyed spending time with family, a good game of Yahtzee and always had a cup of coffee in her hand. She gave much love, and was loved by many. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children, Justina Cousins, Ryan Bloomquist, Tyler Burza and Amber Burza; five grandchildren; brothers, Randy (Julie) Kessler of Justice, Ill., John (Kim) Kessler of Ponca City, Okla. and Rollian (Jennifer) Bloom- quist of Greenwood; sisters, Ruth (Robert) Weed of Delta, Colo. and Corlynda (Wayne) of Fernley, Nev. and many, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents; sister, Marletta Mounce; brother, Chris Kessler and infant daughter, Tamara Bloomquist. A Celebration of Life was held Tuesday, July 21 at the First Christian Church in Ashland, Pastor Bill Fuelling officiated. She was interred at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery in Greenwood. Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designations. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.