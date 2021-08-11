Betty J. Harders-Seymour

WAHOO – Betty J. Hard-ers-Seymour, 66, of Wahoo, entered into rest on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln. She was born July 27, 1955 in Hartley, Iowa to Frank and Mary (Triplett) Harders. Betty graduated from Wahoo High School. On June 27, 1998, she was married to Charles “Ron” Seymour in Wahoo.

Betty was devoted to car-ing for others. Her grand-children were her life and she always enjoyed attend-ing their activities. She also enjoyed camping, gardening and baking for her family.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Charles “Ron” Seymour; sons, Timothy (Candolin) Malousek, Daniel (Rachele) Malousek and Jacob (Shannon) Malousek; step sons, Donovan Seymour and Jeremiah Seymour; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Joshua, Luke, Trevin and Abbi Malousek; siblings, Mary Lou (Gary) Gillespie, David (Karen) Harders, Roger (Glenda) Harders and Jodi (Doug) Hedges and many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Harders and step daughter, Georgia-Jean Dan-ielle Seymour.

Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 W. Eighth St., Wahoo. The funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page.