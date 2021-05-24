Bertha J. Berggren

MEAD – Bertha “Bert” J. Berggren, 82, of Mead, entered into rest on Friday, May 21, 2021 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. She was born April 27, 1939 in Los Angeles, Calif. to Richard D. and Helen M. (Barneke) Shook. Bert graduated from Benson High School in 1957.

On Jan. 27, 1961, she was united in marriage to Loren Berggren in Omaha. Bert graduated from beauty school in Omaha and later was an instructor at the same school. She worked at Franco’s beauty shop in Omaha before moving to Mead, where she operated a beauty shop out of her home called Bert’s Beauty Bar.

Bert was a member of Alma Lutheran Church in Mead. She was an amazing baker and cook. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, hosting gatherings and interacting with friends in the community. Bert loved the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals and she was a big Husker football fan.

She is survived by husband of 60 years, Loren Berggren; children, Rich (Trena Rice) Berggren and Lynette (Michael) Wortmann; grandchildren, Josh Berggren, Candice (Adam) Davis and Lexie Berggren; great-grandchildren, Irelyn, Delly and Elias Davis; brothers, Jerry (Sue) Shook and Don (Billie) Shook; sisters-in-law, Patty Shook and Phyllis Shook; special cousins, Cheryl (Bill) Simpson and Lynette Enewold and many nieces, nephews and cousins.