LINWOOD – Bernard J. Kavan, 86, of Linwood, died Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln. Bernard was born on Nov. 12, 1934 on the family farm in Saunders County to James and Mary (Ustohal) Kavan.

He was raised on the family farm and graduated from Linwood High School in 1953. Bernard married Sharon Rose Vitek on Nov. 21, 1955 at Hooper. He was a proud organic farmer; he loved his cows and chickens.

Bernard was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Schuyler and Schuyler Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Douglas L. Kavan of Dallas, Texas; daughters, Teri (Ray) Prochaska of Rising City, Jacqueline (Harold) Sandfort of Fremont; grandchildren, Nicholas Prochaska of Surprise, Stacy (Patrick) Arnold of Hernando, Miss., Michelle (Josh) Hayes of Lincoln; great-granddaughter, Grace Arnold; nieces, Pat (Larry) Ruzicka of North Bend, Cindy (Bryce) Brown of Smithville, Mo., Judy Kavan of Berryville, Ark.

Bernard was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Richard and Donald Kavan.

Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 29, at Divine Mercy Parish at St. Mary Catholic Church in Schuyler.