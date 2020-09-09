DAVID CITY – Bernadette A. "Bernie" Egr, 71, of David City, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.
Bernadette A. Egr was born in Omaha on Aug. 7, 1949 to Edward and Anne (Brazda) Lankas. She attended Assumption Catholic Elementary and graduated high school from Notre Dame Academy. Bernie received her bachelor of science in nursing from Creighton University. Bernie was united in marriage with James M. Egr on Sept. 4, 1971. They moved to David City where they built their life together. They had five daughters in this union. Bernie was a member of St. Mary’s Parish and PCCW. She was active as a 4H leader, in Mrs. Jay-C’s, served on St. Mary’s Parish Council and Aquinas Booster Club and taught CPR classes. Bernie had a passion for genealogy and was a supporter of the Nebraska Volunteer Fire Fighters Association. Bernie (Grandma Bena’s) greatest joys were her children and grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family, watching sporting events, music and drama events, having tea parties and teaching her children and grandchildren cooking and about life. Bernie spent her life caring for all she encountered as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and nurse.
She is survived by her husband James Egr; daughters Emy (Bo) Clark, Jackie (Dylan) Pueppke, Laura (Cory) Daro, Michelle Egr and Allison (Grant) Gabel; grandchildren Cassandra and Jimmy Clark, Branden and Bradly Daro, Jack and Spencer Pueppke, Adilyn, Gracie and Emma Gabel; brother Edward (Vicki) Lankas; sisters Mary (John) Johnson, Katherine (Joseph) Belek and Margie (Bob) Furmanski and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Bernie is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Anne Lankas; parents-in-law Victor and Josephine Egr; brother Jack Lankas; brother-in-law Douglas Egr and family friend Francis (Randy) Randall.
Parish Rosary will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, David City
Funeral Mass was held on Friday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, David City with Fr. Jay Buhman as celebrant.
Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials have been established to Butler County Health Care Center, St. Mary’s Church, Aquinas Catholic Schools or Notre Dame Sisters Retirement Fund.
Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City (www.chermokfuneralhome.com).
