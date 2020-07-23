BERG, WILLIAM

William (Bill) Berge LINCOLN - William "Bill" Berge, 65, passed away peacefully at his home in Lincoln on July 14, 2020. Bill is survived by his children Melissa (James) Friedrich of North Platte; Meagan Hayes (Jeremy Andresen) and Robbie Berge, all of Ashland; grandchildren Lucas, Meleah, and Lyndee Friedrich, Macie, Hayden, and Pennie Hayes, and Dodge Schofield Berge; mother Betty Kaupa and brother Martin "Brad" Berge of Lincoln; nephew and niece Daniel and Micaela Berge and great-nephew Logick Berge and many other family and friends. Bill enjoyed a good day at the horse races, hunting, fishing or golfing with friends A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 25 at 2 p.m. at the Ashland American Legion Club, 1541 Silver St, Ashland. Bill loved all Nebraska athletics so we are asking you to wear your favorite Husker gear. Memorials can be made to Calvin's Legacy Foundation, P.O. Box 94, Ashland, NE 68003.
