CERESCO – Barbara Ann Basel, 88, of Ceresco, passed away May 2, 2021. She was born Nov. 2, 1932 in Vista, Calif. to Chester and Pearl (Kilgore) Lawrence. Barb worked as a bookkeeper in accounting at Wahoo Livestock Auction, Farmers CO OP, Johnson Feed and Seed, and Dennis Trucking. She was also a typesetter for many years at the Wahoo Newspaper and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ceresco and Ceresco Chapter 198 OES.
Barb is survived by her children, Richard (Belinda) Basel of Ceresco, Mark Basel of Melba, Idaho, Janet (Brian) Hagerbaumer of Hooper, son-in-law, Vernon Benes (Shelly) of Omaha; grandchildren, Blake (Ali) Renner, Mandy (Chris) Coulter, Eric (Kristi) Basel, Melanie Basel, Miranda Basel, Christine (Brennan) Smith, William (Josy) Basel, Kurt Benes, Bret Benes, Jacob Benes, Jennifer (Michael) Egbers, Justin (Jessica) Hagerbaumer, and Morgan (Daniel) Rucker; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; nieces and nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dorothy; daughter, Juli and daughter-in-law, Cindy.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th St., Lincoln.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Friday, May 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 216 Main St., Ceresco.
Burial will be at St. Mary and St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Davey.
Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society in memory of Juli Basel, Cindy Basel and surviving family.
Condolences online at MetcalfFuneralServices.com.
