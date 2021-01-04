FREMONT – Arnold J. Hines, 89, formerly of Morse Bluff, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Arnold was born March 28, 1931 to Joseph and Helen (Vanek) Hines on a farm south of Morse Bluff. He graduated from Prague High School in 1948, then farmed until his duty in the Marines from 1951 to 1953. On May 26, 1956 he married Donna Curda at the Presbyterian Church in Prague. The couple lived in Prague seven years, until moving to the family farm near Morse Bluff in 1963, where they raised crops and hogs. He was a member of Morse Bluff American Legion Post 340.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna on Feb. 16, 2020; brother-in-law, Jim Fencl and infant grandson, Samuel Minarick.

He is survived by his sister, Ruby Fencl of Elkhorn; twin daughters, Sharen (Steve) Minarick of Morse Bluff and Karen (Tim) Cech of Rochelle, Ill.; sons, Allen (Linda) Hines of Lincoln and Greg (Maria) Hines of Morse Bluff; 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8, at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate.