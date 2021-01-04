FREMONT – Arnold J. Hines, 89, formerly of Morse Bluff, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Arnold was born March 28, 1931 to Joseph and Helen (Vanek) Hines on a farm south of Morse Bluff. He graduated from Prague High School in 1948, then farmed until his duty in the Marines from 1951 to 1953. On May 26, 1956 he married Donna Curda at the Presbyterian Church in Prague. The couple lived in Prague seven years, until moving to the family farm near Morse Bluff in 1963, where they raised crops and hogs. He was a member of Morse Bluff American Legion Post 340.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna on Feb. 16, 2020; brother-in-law, Jim Fencl and infant grandson, Samuel Minarick.
He is survived by his sister, Ruby Fencl of Elkhorn; twin daughters, Sharen (Steve) Minarick of Morse Bluff and Karen (Tim) Cech of Rochelle, Ill.; sons, Allen (Linda) Hines of Lincoln and Greg (Maria) Hines of Morse Bluff; 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8, at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the use of masks and proper social distancing.
Burial will be at Killian Cemetery near Morse Bluff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to Morse Bluff American Legion Post 340 or Morse Bluff Fire Department.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, North Bend, in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.