Anton N. Brecka

On April 24, 1958 Tony was called to active service to Fort Still, Okla. He belonged to C Battery, First Howitzer Battalion, 18th Artillery at Fort Still where he received his basic training. While at Fort Still he attended U.S. Army Artillery and Missile School. In April of 1959, he was reassigned to Fort Lewis, Wash., and belonged to C Battery, Second Howitzer Battalion 18th Artillery, until his discharge in April of 1960. On Oct. 6, 1961, he was recalled to active duty. He was part of the 24th Medical Company (Air Ambulance) and received a course in Aircraft Maintenance and Helicopter Maintenance at Fort Rucker, Ala. After finishing school in Alabama, he rejoined the 24th Medical at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and was discharged in September 1962 as SP-5 (Specialist Fifth Class).