DWIGHT – Anton N. Brecka was born Dec. 5, 1935 to Anton P. and Barbara (Roubal) Brecka on the farm near Rescue, and passed away at home on Dec. 23, 2020 at the age of 85 years and 18 days.
He attended and graduated from Prague High School with the Class of 1953.
On April 24, 1958 Tony was called to active service to Fort Still, Okla. He belonged to C Battery, First Howitzer Battalion, 18th Artillery at Fort Still where he received his basic training. While at Fort Still he attended U.S. Army Artillery and Missile School. In April of 1959, he was reassigned to Fort Lewis, Wash., and belonged to C Battery, Second Howitzer Battalion 18th Artillery, until his discharge in April of 1960. On Oct. 6, 1961, he was recalled to active duty. He was part of the 24th Medical Company (Air Ambulance) and received a course in Aircraft Maintenance and Helicopter Maintenance at Fort Rucker, Ala. After finishing school in Alabama, he rejoined the 24th Medical at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and was discharged in September 1962 as SP-5 (Specialist Fifth Class).
On June 13, 1964 Tony married Elaine Novak and were blessed with seven children, 15 grandchildren and three step-grandchildren and reside on a farm northwest of Dwight.
Over the years he worked for Hain’s TV and Appliance, and then started farming with his father-in-law, Joe Novak, and farmed until his retirement in 1998.
Tony was a member of the Honor Guard with the Dwight Legion Post 110; he served on the Plum Creek Township Board for 43 years. He was a member of the Dwight Assumption parish.
He loved sports his entire life, playing basketball and baseball in high school, where he was on the state championship team in 1952. Tony coached Dwight Legion baseball with Roman Kocian for 18 years. Tony never missed a sporting event that involved his children. He also was able to attend Husker football games with his brother.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elaine; children, Gail (Todd) Wilkinson of Lincoln, Denise (Phil) Shirley of Lincoln, Greg (Carrie) Brecka of Dwight, Dan (Gena) Brecka of Dwight, Jean (Rick) Frager of Lincoln, Becky (Matt) Mottl of Palmer, Ashley (Jeremy) Cihal of Dwight; grandchildren, Morgan and Tyler Shirley, Addie and Trevin Brecka, Brayden Brecka, Sydney and Anna Jelinek and Isabella, Braden and Brecken Frager, Makenna, Lane, Ella, Hayes and Wyatt Mottl, and Cecilia and Colson Cihal; sisters, Joan (Valerian) Svoboda and Maggie Hlavac; and many nieces and nephews.
Tony is preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Joe and Della Novak; grandson, Cameron Brecka; brother, Eugene Brecka; sister, Betty Stara; brother-in-law, Alvern Hlavac and niece, Monica Saalfeld.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Dwight.
A private family Rosary will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 10 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church followed by a private family Mass of Christian Burial with Father Raymond Jansen celebrating.
Graveside and Interment Service with full military honors will be provided by Dwight American Legion Post 110.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to Dwight Legion Post 110 or Dwight Baseball.
