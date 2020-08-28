WAHOO – Ann Margaret (Wells) O’Sullivan, 57, of Wahoo, died on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. She experienced a sudden and severe health crisis which resulted in her death just short of two weeks later.
Ann Margaret (Wells) O’Sullivan was born Jan. 8, 1963 in Minden, to Dudley Dale and Carrol Jean (Twombly) Wells. She was welcomed into the home with great excitement by her two older siblings.
Ann was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church of Axtell. She attended Axtell Community School, graduating in 1981. From there, she attended Hastings Community College and studied to become a licensed practical nurse (LPN). She moved to Lincoln and began work at Bryan Memorial Hospital (now part of Bryan Health).
She met and married Alan O’Sullivan, the father of her two children. They took up life in Wahoo. They later divorced. She considered herself an honorary member of the Keene Evangelical Free Church in Keene as she watched their streaming service via the internet on Sunday mornings.
Ann was a storm chaser. She loved the Nebraska sky and all the thunder it could bring. As a very young child, she would get up, stumble into the kitchen and while rubbing the sleep from her eyes, ask: “What’s for dessert?” She never tired of “Little House on the Prairie” reruns. She possessed an uncanny and sometimes wildly hilarious sense of humor. She once told her brother that a person had approached her and stated, “Oh, I thought you were someone else.” She replied, “I am.”
Ann has ended one journey and she is blessed as she begins the next.
Survivors include her children: daughter, Amy O’Sullivan and daughter-in-law, Laynea Blanchard, of Guthrie, Okla.; son, Scott O’Sullivan of Waho; brother, Mark Wells and wife Nancy of Axtell; sister, Jennifer Wells of Eugene, Ore. and many more family and friends.
“For we know that all things work together for good for those that love the Lord and are called according to His purpose.” Romans 8:28
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Axtell. The service will be socially distanced, casual attire, bring your own lawn chair event. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Keene Evangelical Free Church in Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ann’s name may be made to the Bryan Foundation by mail, or on-line. The family has identified either the Palliative Care Fund, supporting end-of-life service or the Patient Caring Fund that assures care for all those in need. By mail to Bryan Foundation, 1600 South 48th Street, Lincoln, NE 68506. On-line (tribute gift in memory of) https//www.bryanhealth.com/bryan-foundation/make-a-gift-online.
The service will be recorded and posted to the Facebook page for Craig Funeral Home of Minden Nebraska. From your Facebook account, search for Craig Funeral Home, like page, and look in the comments to find Ann’s service. You may also sign the electronic guestbook or leave the family a message of condolence at www.craigfunerals.com.
