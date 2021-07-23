WAHOO – Andrew Richard Chohon, 7, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest with his sister and brother on July 20, 2021 in Wahoo following an automobile accident. He was born April 21, 2014 in Omaha to Allen and Susan (Meduna) Chohon.

Andrew was in homeschool entering the second grade.

Andrew had an innocent faith and was a sweet and forgiving child. He was very sensitive, thoughtful, social and friendly. Andrew enjoyed singing, dancing and reading stories. He loved to help, and he always wanted to be included.

He is survived by his parents, Allen and Susan Chohon; siblings, John (fiancé, Logan Mitchell) Chohon, Alicia (Anthony) Connot, Therese Chohon, Philip Chohon, Grace Chohon, Peter Chohon and Nathaniel Chohon; grandparents, Richard and Alice Meduna, Leonard and Louise Chohon; aunts and uncles, Bill and Becky Meduna and family, Mary and Marco Gross, Bridget and Duane Cernousek and family, Duane and Delana Chohon and family; many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents and cousin, Luke Meduna.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 26 at 10 a.m. with 9:15 a.m. Rosary, all at St. James Catholic Church, 213 E. Eighth St., Mead. Concelebrants are Fr. Gary Gross and Fr. Andrew Schwenka.