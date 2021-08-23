WESTON – Amie S. Smith, 58, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at her home in Weston. She was born Sep. 18, 1962 in Omaha to Paul and Marlene (Gay) Ballard. Amie worked for many years in accounting for Six-B Manufacturing and most recently she worked as a medication aide in Ashland and Lincoln.

Amie enjoyed gardening and being outdoors. She was a person of great faith and she always enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her significant other, George Furasek; children, Erin (David) Krumland and Mark (Candace) Smith; granddaughters, Peyton Krumland and Camryn Graham; grandsons, Kody Krumland and Kipton Krumland; siblings, Ed (Rashelle) Ballard, Daniel Ballard and Sue Ballard and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Joshua Smith; parents, Paul and Marlene Ballard; grandma, Lillian Gay and sister-in-law, Laura Ballard.

Funeral service was held on Saturday Aug. 21, at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo. Pastor Gary McLaughlin officiated.

Internment was at Sunrise Cemetery, Wahoo.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.