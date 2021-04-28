WAHOO – Alvina M. Mumm (Wilson) was born May 10, 1931 in Wahoo to Fred and Mabel Wilson (Kennec). She grew up in Yutan where she attended grade school and high school, graduating in 1948.
Alvina married Ken Mumm on Dec. 22, 1948. To this marriage were born four children, Vicki (Jim) Simons, Bob (Mary) Mumm, Peg (Joe) Kennedy and David (Debbie) Mumm. They lived on the family farm near Yutan from 1950-2011. Alvina was a supportive farm and baseball wife in addition to being involved in St John Lutheran’s altar guild and teaching Sunday School. She was a 4-H leader, an amazing cook, seamstress and homemaker. She and Ken enjoyed travelling, especially on many cruises over the years.
Alvina worked at the Missile Base in Mead in the blueprint room. She enjoyed a nearly 30-year career at Boys Town as manager of the mailing division. She started with 83 staff on autotype machines and, after helping to initiate computer technology, ended with three efficient staff members. She prided herself on never firing anyone.
Alvina remained active in retirement by serving Wednesday night suppers for confirmation and Sunday School children, WELCA and ladies golf league – including coordinating benefits golf tourneys for the Susan B. Koman Foundation. She was an amazing cross-stitcher who made quilts and many other beautiful items for every child and grandchild.
More than anything, Alvina cherished time with family. Her children and grandchildren’s activities were a constant source of joy and you could find her on the sideline at games or at a dance recital without fail.
Alvina passed away in the arms of her loving husband of 72 years on April 26, 2021 – just days short of her 90th birthday. She was preceded in death by her mother and twin brother.
She is survived by her husband, Ken; her four children and their spouses; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. She will be sorely missed, especially by her family.
Funeral service was held Thursday, April 29, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wahoo. Private family burial will follow the service.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 28, from 12 to 7 p.m. at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn, with the family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church Backpack Ministry, Wahoo Fire and Rescue/EMT, or a charity of choice.
Reichmuth Funeral Homes was in charge of arrangements.
