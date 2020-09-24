 Skip to main content
Alice Willadsen Fields __________________________________ FLORENCE, Ariz. - Alice Willadsen Fields, 71, of Florence, Ariz,, passed away March 30, 2020 at home after a long illness. Alice was born on Feb. 17, 1949 in Lincoln to Norman and Darlene (DeVries) Willadsen. She was a 1967 Ashland-Greenwood graduate. She was a business owner and tax preparer. Alice was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Roger Sullivan. She is survived by her siblings, Carlene Sullivan, Lincoln, Ellis (Diane) Willadsen, Lincoln, Gale (Connie) Willadsen, Greenwood, Irvin (Cindy) Willadsen, Eagle, Karen Willadsen, Mesa, Ariz. and Marie Willadsen, Alexandria, Va.; seven nieces and nephews and 12 great-nieces and nephews. A private memorial service is planned for a later date.

