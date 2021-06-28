OMAHA – Alice H. Styskal, 97, of Omaha, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was born Dec. 29, 1923 in Brainard, to Joseph and Anna (Svoboda) Horacek. Alice attended school in Brainard. She was united in marriage to Charles Styskal on Feb. 8, 1946 in David City.

Alice was a bookkeeper at Millard Public Schools for many years. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and canning.

Alice is survived by her sister, Sally Hotovy; brother, Donald Horacek and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Styskal; sisters, Adeline Spicka, Rose Keelan, Loretta Svoboda and brothers, Ray Horacek, Leonard Horacek.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 30, at St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo. The Rev. Gary Gross, officiated.

Memorials have been established to the Nature Conservancy of Nebraska.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.