Alan Lee Dickhute

BROCK – Al “Bahka” Dickhute, 65, of Brock, passed away on June 1, 2021. Alan was born on June 15, 1955, in Wahoo to Marlene (Policky) and Norman Dickhute.

He was preceded in death by his father, stepfather, dad Kenneth “Pat” Lowery and his grandparents Adolth and Julia Policky.

He enjoyed tennis, pinochle, cooking and fishing – but most of all, spending time with family.

Left to cherish his memory include his mother, Marlene Lowery; sons, Stuart Dickhute and Grant Dickhute; granddaughters, Lillian Dickhute and Payton Ohlsen (both of whom gifted him his most cherished name of Bahka); sister, Debra Rich; nephews, Justin Rich, Kody Rich and Tayler Rich; great-niece, Mila Rich; his bonus daughter, Cecilia Dennis; aunts, uncles, cousins and former mother-in-law, Maretta Lindgren.

Alan was an accomplished tennis player at Southeast High School. He had spent over 45 years in the food service business in Nebraska and New York and enhanced his skills at The Culinary Institute of America. He took pride in every position he held throughout his career.