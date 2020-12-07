DAVEY – Adeline Cihal, 87, of Davey, died on Dec. 2, 2020. Adeline was born May 31, 1933 to Anton and Toni (Tesina) Sisel in Dwight.

Adeline was avid baker, loved polka music, garage sales and traveling. She was a member of American Legion Post 371 Auxiliary in Valparaiso.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert Cihal Jr.; daughter-in-law, Marnie Cihal; seven brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by her children, Alden Cihal (Jan Motley), Arnie (Sherry) Cihal, Karen (Mick) Ohnoutka, Susie Cihal (Kelly Cox), Dan Cihal (Donna Spicka), Ron (Robbin) Cihal; 19 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; lifelong friend, Mary Bruning and nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, Dec. 7, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Davey. Fr. Christopher Goodwin was celebrant. Interment followed in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Church, St. Patrick’s Cemetery or the Alzheimer’s Association.

