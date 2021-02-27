NRD Board hears Monolith groundwater report

LINCOLN – The Lower Platte South NRD (LPSNRD) Board of Directors heard a report from LRE Water of Minneapolis, Minn. on LRE’s review of a groundwater modeling study completed for the Monolith plant near Hallam during a virtual meeting on Feb. 17 that was viewed by 74 people.

Monolith has applied to LPSNRD for a groundwater well permit. The evaluation showed agreement with the methodology and many of the conclusions. The evaluation made several recommendations for better information on water quality and impacts to neighboring wells. A final report from LRE Water is expected next week.

LPSNRD will be scheduling a public meeting to collect input on the Monolith well permit application at a meeting later this spring. Details on the date and time of the meeting and instructions on how the public may access the meeting will be posted at LPSNRD.org. The LPSNRD board will then consider approval of the m.