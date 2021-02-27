NRD Board hears Monolith groundwater report

LINCOLN – The Lower Platte South NRD (LPSNRD) Board of Directors heard a report from LRE Water of Minneapolis, Minn. on LRE’s review of a groundwater modeling study completed for the Monolith plant near Hallam during a virtual meeting on Feb. 17 that was viewed by 74 people.
Monolith has applied to LPSNRD for a groundwater well permit. The evaluation showed agreement with the methodology and many of the conclusions. The evaluation made several recommendations for better information on water quality and impacts to neighboring wells. A final report from LRE Water is expected next week.
LPSNRD will be scheduling a public meeting to collect input on the Monolith well permit application at a meeting later this spring. Details on the date and time of the meeting and instructions on how the public may access the meeting will be posted at LPSNRD.org. The LPSNRD board will then consider approval of the m.
The board approved a request by Wyuka Cemetery, in Lincoln, to cost share on stormwater drainage planning assistance. Stormwater drainage from neighborhoods south of “O” Street is a concern of Wyuka officials and planning will include the rehabilitation of a pond on Wyuka property south of “O” Street, the handling of stormwater in that area and the creation of greenspace that will include a bike trail and a drainage channel. The cost of the stormwater drainage planning assistance to LPSNRD will not exceed $20,950.
In other action the board:
- Approved a professional services agreement for the design, permitting, bidding and construction observation of repairs to Wilson Dam, near Avoca ($23,713).
- Approved three applications from landowners for cost-sharing on the construction of farm ponds. The approved applicants are Colleen and Dennis Lux of Butler County, Kevin Schneider of Lancaster County and Ryan Stohlmann of Cass County ($80,000).
- Approved a professional services contract request from the US Army Corps of Engineers for work-in-kind engineering services for the Deadman’s Run Flood Reduction Project. The work by LPSNRD will include hydraulic modeling work related to the project’s Section 205 channel widening ($50,908).
- Approved the purchase of a utility terrain vehicle, primarily for work on the Haines Branch Prairie Corridor project ($13,681).
- Approved proposed positions on 13 Legislative bills related to natural resources or LPSNRD operations.
- Tabled consideration of 50% cost-sharing with the Capitol Beach Homeowners Association on the construction of a trail/boardwalk at the Lincoln Saline Wetland Nature Center. The board will continue consideration in March ($17,500).
- Approved a Section 319 cost-sharing program for the Twin Lakes Watershed, in eastern Seward County, south of Interstate 80. The approval is pending receipt of a federal Environmental Protection Agency grant through the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
The next monthly meeting of the LPSNRD Board of Directors will be on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, starting at 2 p.m.