Zaugg chosen to fill Board of Supervisors seat

He said the biggest challenge Saunders County faces is preparing for the future, and he said he thinks it would be wise for the county to have a similar long-term plan in place to anticipate issues before they arise.

“Development’s going to be coming. We’ve got to get prepared for it,” Zaugg said. “There’s got to be a comprehensive, all-the-way-around, long-term plan. Where we’re located, it’s inevitable, and we've got to just be prepared for it.”

Zaugg received his associate’s degree in land surveying and civil engineering technology from Southeast Community College in Milford, and he earned a bachelor’s degree in management from Bellevue University. He grew up in a farming family and worked with his father on the farm until 2006. He still lives on the farm north of Yutan.

He currently serves on the Saunders County Board of Adjustments but will resign to take his position on the Board of Supervisors.