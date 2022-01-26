Zaugg chosen to fill Board of Supervisors seat

WAHOO — The Saunders County Board of Supervisors has a new member, after John Zaugg was chosen on Wednesday to fill the District 2 seat.
Zaugg was one of five District 2 residents who applied for the position, which had been vacant since longtime chairperson Doris Karloff was recalled in December. The other applicants were Joanie Swanson of Ashland, Susan Thomas of Ashland, Meg Stafford of Yutan and Chris Kems of Yutan. Kems and Zaugg both ran for the seat in the 2020 Primary election.
District 2 includes Yutan, Wann, Memphis and the lake communities north of Ashland. It does not include Ashland proper.
The five applicants were interviewed on Wednesday morning at the Saunders County Courthouse by County Clerk Patti Lindgren, County Treasurer Amber Scanlon and County Attorney Jennifer Joakim. The interviews were open to the public.
Lindgren declined to disclose why Zaugg was chosen, but she said his experience with the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resource District would be a valuable addition to the board. Zaugg said he has worked for the NRD for 39 years.
“That gives me a lot of knowledge and experience when it comes to anything associated with grading, gravel roads, drainage issues, any civil engineering,” Zaugg said in his interview.
He said the biggest challenge Saunders County faces is preparing for the future, and he said he thinks it would be wise for the county to have a similar long-term plan in place to anticipate issues before they arise.
“Development’s going to be coming. We’ve got to get prepared for it,” Zaugg said. “There’s got to be a comprehensive, all-the-way-around, long-term plan. Where we’re located, it’s inevitable, and we've got to just be prepared for it.”
Zaugg received his associate’s degree in land surveying and civil engineering technology from Southeast Community College in Milford, and he earned a bachelor’s degree in management from Bellevue University. He grew up in a farming family and worked with his father on the farm until 2006. He still lives on the farm north of Yutan.
He currently serves on the Saunders County Board of Adjustments but will resign to take his position on the Board of Supervisors.
Zaugg said his main goal from day one in the seat will be communicating with his constituents and being available to hear their opinions. He said there was a lack of transparency from the board as it moved forward on a plan to build a solar farm south of Yutan.
“I think the perception for people in town is that there wasn’t enough information out there so that people could really understand it,” Zaugg said. “I’d like to see, if something like that came up again, that there would be more public meetings, more information in the local paper and more chances for the public to comment on it.”
Other county issues that he said need to be addressed include the improvement of roads, public safety and the implementation of a new 911 system.
“My whole thing is I’m just concerned about Saunders County, I don’t have an agenda that I’m trying to push,” Zaugg said. “I just want the best for Saunders County and trying to prioritize what people want.”
Zaugg will be sworn in on Tuesday, Feb. 1 before the regular Board of Supervisors meeting.