Yutan School District reduces overall tax levy

YUTAN –Paying off a bond early and a slight increase in property valuation helped the Yutan School District reduce the overall tax levy for the 2020-21 budget year.
At the Board of Education meeting Monday night, the 2020-21 budget and tax request were passed after a public hearing took place, which no members of the public attended. There were two audience members present when the budget was adopted during the regular meeting.
The school board approved a total levy of $1.132 for every $100 of valuation. This is a 1% reduction from the 2019-20 total levy, which was $1.1434.
The total levy includes the general fund, bond fund, special building fund and Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Fund (QCPUF).
The 2020-21 general fund levy remained very similar to last year’s figure. The new levy is $0.983, up very slightly from the 2019-20 levy, which was $0.980.
The school district saw a reduction in the K-12 bond fund. The levy went from $0.977 to $0.0813, down 17%. Superintendent Mitch Hoffer said this bond is for the 1995 elementary school project. The district was able to refinance these bonds and shave five years off of the 30-year bond to pay it off early.
The money was redistributed to other funds.
“We took the money from the bond fund and put those pennies into special building and QCPUF,” Hoffer said.
The QCPUF was used to finance the Activity Center renovation, Hoffer said. The special building fund is being built up to pay for a proposed renovation project at the former elementary school facility, commonly referred to as the “1965 building,” for the year it was built. The district is considering remodeling the 1965 building to create an early childhood learning center, the superintendent said.
The district may also use the special building fund to finance a roof project at the elementary school.
“We put some money into that so we would not necessarily have to bond, or if we have to bond we won’t have to do so much,” Hoffer said.
Property valuations for the school district increased only 1% for 2020-21, going from $330,811,750 to $335,482,703. Hoffer called the increase “super low,” but said while the district was hoping there would be more, they were anticipating a small increase. In the last three years, the district’s valuation has only gone up about 3% each year, he added.
The 2020-21 budget included some expenditures not expected just a year ago. The district had to purchase materials and cleaning supplies to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Hoffer said he budgeted extra for these items “as a precaution.”
The district has not had to hire any extra staff to handle the additional cleaning needed to combat the virus. Instead, current staff members have been reallocated to other tasks.
“The same personnel are doing a little bit different jobs,” Hoffer said.
An additional bus route was needed to accommodate for social distancing. The administration opted to eliminate the in-town bus, adding that bus to the mix and dividing the routes up to allow for the extra bus.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!