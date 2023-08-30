YUTAN — The Class C-2 No. 6 Yutan Football Team fell short to Malcom on their home field by a final of 34-28 on Aug. 25. Altogether, the Chieftains had 307 yards of total offense with 209 of those yards coming through the air.

Drawing first blood in the contest were the Clippers with a 45-yard touchdown strike. After making the extra point, Malcolm led 7-0 at the end of the first.

Yutan was able to tie the game after putting together a good drive to start the second. Scoring the touchdown was Jesse Kult on a five-yard run and then Haley Kube made the extra point.

The Clippers dialed up some more big play action when they completed a 64-yard pass that went the distance for a score. Heading into halftime that play by Malcolm was the difference as they clung to a 14-7 lead over the Chieftains.

In the second half, the offense on both sides picked up.

Scoring the first touchdown of the third was Yutan thanks to a 15-yard run from Cole Smith. Kube split the uprights once again on the extra point tying the game up at 14 apiece.

After the touchdown by the Chieftains, the Clippers had no problem answering with two scores of their own as they extended their lead to 13 points.

To close out the quarter, Braxton Wentworth completed an eight yard pass to Owen Sutter for a score. Another extra point from Kube trimmed Malcolm’s lead down to 27-21 heading to the final frame.

The passing attack for the Clippers continued to have its way with Yutan’s defense in the fourth with a 30-yard pass for a touchdown.

A 69-yard score by the Chieftains closed out the scoring in the game, but it wasn’t enough to make up their deficit as they ended up losing by six.

Finishing with 12 completions for 209 yards and two touchdowns was Braxton Wentworth. On the receiving end of one of those scores was Sutter who had 63 yards after the catch.

Smith gained 49 yards on the ground on nine carries and found the end zone once.

Leading the defense with six tackles was Derek Wacker and Kult had five. Picking up four tackles was Sutter and both Smith and Braxton Wentworth ended up with three apiece.

The Chieftains will try to find that first win against Tri County on the road at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1. In their first game, the Trojans knocked off Fairbury 48-0.