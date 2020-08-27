YUTAN – The Yutan City Council kept busy over the past few weeks, with two special and one regular meeting on their schedule.
The council met on Aug. 18 for its regular meeting, which included a public hearing for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grant application to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. According to City Administrator Cole Bockelmann, Yutan will apply for a $28,000 grant, which requires a $5,000 match from the city.
Trey Ertmer from the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) told the council the grant can be used for economic development and street, infrastructure and building improvements. Bockelmann said the council plans to use the funds for a downtown improvement project.
The council approved a resolution to adopt a Citizen Participation Plan and adopt a Residential Anti-displacement Relocation Assistance Plan for the CDBG grant. Bockelmann said this is the first step in the grant application. If the city is awarded the grant, a planning firm would be hired to develop the project. Extensive community participation will be involved in this part of the project, he added.
The council also discussed the closure of the city office because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The office had been closed earlier this year, but reopened in June. However, the office was closed again in July due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Saunders County and health issues with staff members, Bockelmann said.
The 2021 budget was also on the agenda. The council discussed capital improvements, employee salary ranges and purchasing security cameras for the city parks. Bockelmann said the council has held multiple workshops to work on the budget.
A special meeting was called on Aug. 12 to discuss the capital improvement plan for the next five years. Projects include an upgrade of the Fifth Street water main, new lift station pumps, sewer infiltration repair and replacement of water meters. The council asked to include curb and gutter projects and adding a shade structure and/or new concession stand at Hayes Ballfields and ADA compliant ramps.
On Aug. 6, the council held another special meeting, where they approved up to $6,000 to repair and/or mill the Yutan Public Library parking lot. Bockelmann said the project could be paid for with keno funds, which are targeted for community betterment.
The project will coincide with the paving project on First and Poplar streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.