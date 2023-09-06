Every Fourth of July, the Waverly Area Kiwanis group fires up its dining-table-sized pancake grills, and, with help from the Methodist Men of First United Methodist Church, provides the city with a breakfast big enough to fill stomachs for the rest of the day.

When attendees dropped a fiver in the free-will donation basket that morning, they may not have realized the money would support two Waverly initiatives aiming to curb hunger locally.

Last Thursday, Waverly Area Kiwanis and the Methodist Men delivered a $1,400 check to be split between the Waverly Community Food Bank — housed in the basement of the Methodist Church — and the Little Free Pantry — a public food cupboard standing outside of the Waverly Community Foundation Building.

To Gary Binder, a Methodist Men member, the donation is a win-win.

“We get together on July 4th morning, the guys all have a lot of fun, we serve people a good breakfast and we make some money to do some good,” Binder said.

In past years, proceeds from the July 4 pancake feed have been dispersed to groups like the Waverly Boy Scouts and the District 145 Foundation for Education. But Bruce Sedivy, a member of the Methodist Men and Waverly Area Kiwanis, said a donation to the two food pantries would have the broadest impact.

“This seemed to be the best for the most people,” he said.

The Little Free Pantry opened in 2020 behind an effort led by Terese Johnson, an employee at the Methodist Church, and stocks nonperishable foods, as well as snacks and meal ingredients. A person in need of food grabs an item or two, and other people replenish the small shelves.

The Little Free Pantry is a natural supplement to the Waverly Community Food Bank, which has been open since the 1990s. It can be accessed during the church’s open hours or by appointment, and Johnson said church staff can sometimes adjust to a person’s availability.

“But if they have an immediate need, they can go to the Little Free Pantry and get something to get by until they can call and make an appointment to get to the food bank,” Johnson said.

The food bank is supported each year by canned-food drives organized by the Waverly High School Student Council and during the annual Waverly Christmas tree lighting. The food donations are important, Johnson said, but monetary donations — like the big check from the Kiwanis and Methodist Men — help pay for items of specific need, such as toilet paper, laundry detergent, diapers and feminine hygiene products.

“Food and direct donations, as well as a monetary component, really make it happen,” Johnson said.

The food bank has served 30 families this year, Johnson said, and five just last week. She said it’s common to see an uptick in users when the economy deals hardships. When the pandemic left many people without jobs, Johnson started getting more calls.

“And when inflation really took a huge jump there, we had a big uptick,” she said.

A turbulent economy underscores the need for services like the Little Free Pantry and Waverly Community Food Bank, Binder said, and he emphasized that both food pantries, despite one’s location in a church, are for Waverly and the surrounding area to depend on.

“It really is a community-wide food pantry,” Binder said. “It happens to be in the Methodist church, but it’s for the whole community.”

Binder referenced a Bible verse in which Jesus tells Peter the Apostle to “feed my sheep.”

“This just kind of takes it a little literally,” Binder said. “But it doesn’t matter who you are; you’re all part of the flock.”