MURDOCK — The Cedar Bluffs/Mead girls golf team hit the road and competed at the East Central Nebraska Conference Invite at Grandpas Woods Golf Course in Murdock on Sept. 5. Both Elly Samek and Addy Sweeney finished in the top 10 at the meet.

Taking sixth place with an 18-hole score of 110 was Samek. She started off by carding a 49 on the front nine and then shot a 61 on the back nine.

One spot back in seventh place and shooting a 113 was Addy Sweeney. The junior started off with a 59 through her first nine holes of play and then lowered her score to a 54 on the back nine.

Winning the meet was Elmwood-Murdock with 443 points. Taking second place was Auburn, which ended up shooting a 468.

Jamisyn Kirkpatrick and Lucy Hayes of Auburn came in first and second overall by carding a 90 and then a 103.

The Wildcats were at the Blair Invite on Sept. 11. They will travel Sept. 14 to the Lincoln Christian Triangular starting at 2 p.m. at Hidden Valley Golf Course.