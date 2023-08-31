MCCOOL JUNCTION — The Cedar Bluffs boys and girls cross country teams took part in the McCool Junction Invite at Camp Kateri to kick off the 2023 season on Aug. 24. There was no team scoring at the event and the race was only a 3K instead of a 5K.

Coming through as the top finisher for the Wildcats was junior Graham Huffman in the boys race. He ended up getting sixth place overall and ran an 11:10.

Nash Honeywell and Samuel Schmidt came in back-to-back in 28th and 29th place in times of 13:27 and 13:57.

This was followed up by Gabe Folley in 38th and Luke Schwarz in 39th. The two runners ended up clocking a 15:21 and 17:23.

The only runner for the Cedar Bluffs girls was sophomore Caitlin Reade. She took home 11th place and ran a 14:12.

Winning the boy’s race was Trenton Orlando of McCool Junction, who completed the course in 10:44. For the girls, it was Kassidy Stuckey of York in a new course record of 11:09. This was 11 seconds faster than the previous best time.

Next up for the Wildcats is the Wisner-Pilger Invite at 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 31.