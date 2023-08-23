LINCOLN — The Waverly Girls Golf Team opened up the 2023 season at the Lincoln Christian Triangular at the Hidden Valley Golf Course in Lincoln on August 17. Despite having some improvements to make, the Vikings won the event with a team score of 226.

“Each girl had their own set of troubles yet persevered with great attitudes.” Waverly Head Coach Kristi Bowker said. “I am proud of them for pushing through. Their positive mindset will help them throughout the season.”

Leading the Vikings with an eight-hole score of 53 was Sehren Carlson. She shot for par on hole one with a four and continued to lead Waverly the rest of the way.

Three strokes back with a 56 was Sophie Johnson followed by Marin Maahs, who carded a 58. Rounding out the team score and both shooting a 59 were Ella Lange and Sidney Lovegrove.

Carding the lowest score of the triangular was Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian with a 38. She shot for par on six of the nine holes she played.

Finishing four strokes back of the Vikings with a 230 team score was Elmwood-Murdock, and Lincoln Christian ended up with a 236.

Waverly competed in the Beatrice Invite at the Beatrice Country Club on August 22. They will take part in a dual with Elkhorn at the Elkhorn Ridge Golf Course at 1 p.m. on August 24.