CRETE — At their first meet of the season, the Waverly boys tennis team took fifth place overall at the Crete Invite on Sept. 1. The invite was one of three different competitions for the Vikings throughout the week.

“It's been a busy opening week of competitions,” Waverly head coach Tammy Tegler said. “We've been missing varsity players in all other events and JV players have been stepping up and performing well in their spots. All in all, we're pleased with the results for this week and are excited about how the season can unfold from here.”

Leading Waverly with a third-place finish and going 4-1 in No. 1 singles was Royce Klucas. Taking fifth place overall with a 3-2 mark were Grey Klucas and Aidan Jespersen at No. 1 doubles.

Both getting eighth place with 1-4 records were William Gonser in No. 2 singles and Josh Wall and Jonah Tucker in No. 2 doubles.

On Aug. 29, the Vikings took part in a dual with Omaha Brownell-Talbot at Omaha Duchesne Academy. Waverly ended up winning the dual by a final of 7-2.

Kicking things off with an 8-1 for the Vikings was Royce Klucas in No. 1 singles. Following that up with an 8-0 win in No. 4 singles was Grey Klucas and Isaac Clarke and Chase McInteer picked up a pair of 8-1 victories in No. 5 and No. 6 singles.

In No. 1 doubles, Grey Klucas and Clark earned an 8-4 win. Following in their footsteps were Aidan Jespersen and McInteer and Royce Klucas and William Gonser who won 8-0 and 8-5 in No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.

Waverly started the week off the previous day on August 28 at Mount Michael Benedictine. In a back-and-forth dual, the Vikings fell short to the Knights by a final of 5-4.

Royce Klucas started things off by winning 8-4 in No. 1 singles. Also coming up victorious were Grey Klucas and Jespersen in No. 4 and No. 6 singles with an 8-3 and 8-6 finish.

The only win for Waverly in the doubles came in No. 3 by Royce Klucas and Gonser by a score of 8-5.

Next up for the Vikings is a dual with Elkhorn North at home at 4 p.m. on Sept. 7. They then travel to the York Invite at 10 a.m. on Sept. 8.