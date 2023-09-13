It was home sweet home for the Class B No. 6 Waverly volleyball team, which had two matches in front of a home crowd this past week. They split the pair of games, defeating Blair and then losing to Class B No. 3 Elkhorn North in straight sets on Sept. 5 and 7.

On Tuesday against the Bears, the Vikings were trailing 10-9 when Caylee Rowley came up with an ace that tied things up. A kill from Hallie Lauenstein later on pushed Waverly in front at 13-12.

From that point on the Vikings went on a 12-4 run to win the set. Solidifying the 25-16 first set victory was Rowley with a kill in the middle.

Waverly started much stronger in the second. They raced out to a seven-point lead at 19-12 with a block from Rowley.

An Ellie Rine ace and then a kill from Gracie Lauenstein helped get the Vikings to the finish line in a 25-18 second-set victory.

In the third, Blair put themselves in a hole that was hard to get out of, going down 10-0. Key points from the fast start for Waverly were a pair of aces from Rowley and a block from Eden Moore.

Alaina Ropte and Mia Jackson closed things out for the Vikings with two kills that secured a 25-16 set win and the match.

On top of the victory over the Bears, it was an even more special night for senior Joslyn Rice. She passed the 1,000 career dig mark in the match.

Hallie Lauenstein led the Vikings with 10 kills, one ace and four digs while Eden Moore had eight kills, two blocks and two digs. Also finishing with eight kills, one block and two digs was Aubrie Lierman, and Gracie Lauenstein finished with five kills and one ace.

Keeping Waverly in system with 31 assists, seven digs, two blocks, seven aces and a kill was Rowley, and Rice dug out 18 balls to go along with two assists.

The Vikings, who lost to Elkhorn North three times a year ago, looked to get some redemption against them on their home court on Thursday. Things didn’t go to plan for Waverly, which fell in three by a final of 25-18, 25-18 and 25-20.

As to be expected, good shots were hard to come by against the Wolves. For the match, the Vikings had a .070 hitting percentage.

It was once again Hallie Lauenstein who was leading the way for Waverly with six kills, two aces and 13 digs, while Gracie Lauenstein compiled five kills, three digs and a block. Ending up with five kills and two digs was Moore, and Rowley finished with 21 assists, 10 digs, two blocks, one ace and one kill.

The Vikings took on Class B No. 4 Norris on Sept. 12. They will also be at home against Grand Island Northwest at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.