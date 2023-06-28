KANSAS CITY, MO — The Netting and Fence Juniors competed in one of the toughest tournaments in the Midwest when they traveled to Midwest Premier Tournament at Creekside, Kansas City. Those wins for Waverly came against GRB Rays Yellow and 17 and Under Mac N Seitz Gonzalez on June 21 and 23.

In the opening game against GRB Rays Yellow, the Juniors put up their first two runs of the contest in the third inning.

The scoring opportunity started with Zach McElhose and Garrett Rine singling to left field. They were driven in by Bruin Sampson and Drew Koch with singles to center field.

During the bottom of the sixth, GRB Rays Yellow walked two batters and Quade Kment doubled to left field to load the bases. Two more walks issued by GRB tacked on two more runs for Waverly and made it a 4-0 contest.

GRB Rays Yellow put up two runs in the top of the seventh with a single that trimmed the Netting and Fence Juniors’ lead down to two runs in the end.

All finishing with one run batted in with at least one hit were McElhose, Rine, Sampson and Koch. Pitching seven innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out five batters was Sampson.

Against 17 and Under Mac N Seitz on Friday, Waverly scored another two-run victory thanks to a three-run sixth inning.

The half inning began with McElhose singling to right field. That was followed up by two more singles from Hunter Thoms and Rine to center and in the infield that put Netting and Fence ahead 3-1.

Two batters later, Sampson hit a sacrifice fly to left field that drove in Rine and made it a three score contest.

Waverly got its other run in the game back in the top of the second. With one out, Kment was able to get ahold of a pitch and hit a home run to left field.

Driving in one run apiece were Thoms, Sampson and Kment.

Starting the game was Kale Lade who pitched 5.2 innings, gave up one earned run and had two strikeouts. In relief, Brady Schieffer went 1.1 innings, surrendered no runs and struck out one batter.

Against GRB Rays North, Waverly failed to put up a run in a 3-0 defeat. All the runs for GRB Rays North came in the first when they put up three.

Finishing with at least one hit apiece for Netting and Fence were McElhose, Thoms, Drew Koch, Sampson, Nathan Axmann and James Schmidt. Owen Schieffer started the game and pitched six innings, gave up four earned runs and had seven strikeouts.

Next up for Netting and Fence was a matchup with 17 and Under Mac N Seitz Holehan. A run in the top of the fifth from Mac N Seitz resulted in Waverly falling by a final of 7-6.

McElhose, Oelke and Schawang all drove in one run.

Starting the game and going one inning with three earned runs given up was Glassburner. Hunter Claycomb pitched three innings, gave up three earned runs and had one strikeout, and Schawang also logged three innings, gave up no earned runs and set down four batters on strikes.

Netting and Fence closed out the tournament on Saturday with a 5-3 loss to Natural Baseball Academy. Three errors committed by Waverly came back to haunt them in the two-run defeat.

Getting at least one hit and one RBI were Sampson, McElhose and James Schmidt.

Axmann pitched the first four innings, gave up three earned runs and had three strikeouts. Trevor Roesler went one inning, surrendered no runs and had one strikeout, and Jace Kroger pitched two innings and gave up one earned run.

This week the Juniors are the third seed in the South Division of the Eastern Nebraska Baseball League Tournament. They were to take on Seward ZKE Storage at home on June 27 for the chance to play the winner of Hickman and Ashland.