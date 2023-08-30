WAVERLY - It was a top-10 matchup between Class B No. 5 Waverly and Class C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran to kick off the opening of the high school volleyball season on Aug. 24. In a five-set thriller, it was the Vikings who fell to the Warriors 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 26-28 and 14-16.

It was a gutsy win for Lutheran, who avoided the upset and pushed their current win streak out to 47 matches in a row.

“That was an end-of-the year match to start the year,” Waverly head coach Terri Neujahr said. “That was a slugfest.”

Early on, it was Waverly who dropped a back-and-forth first set by two points. The Vikings followed that up by winning 25-22 and 25-17 in sets two and three.

Despite the deficit, the two-time defending state champion Warriors weren’t going to go down without a fight and won set four by two in extra points.

Neither team cooled down in the fifth set with Lutheran clinging to a 16-15 advantage. Caylee Rowley had a chance to tie the set back up with a hit off the right side, but the ball just went wide securing a wild win for the Warriors and a heartbreaking loss for the Vikings.

Even in defeat, Waverly has a lot of positive takeaways from the match. One of the biggest ones being they have some stars in the making in freshmen sisters Gracie and Hallie Lauenstein.

The duo paced the Vikings with Hallie racking up 20 kills and Gracie getting 13. They both also had one block apiece while Hallie dug out 23 balls and Gracie had 12 digs.

Finishing with 12 kills and three blocks was Eden Moore, and Renae Landon piled up 11 kills and two blocks. Aubrie Lierman ended up with two kills and amassed six blocks.

Keeping Waverly in system with 38 assists, three blocks, three aces and two kills was Rowley, and McKinley Moser had 13 assists, 18 digs and one ace. Also hitting double digits in the assists category with 10 to go along with a team-leading 27 digs was Joslyn Rice.

The Vikings played at Ashland-Greenwood on Aug. 29. They will be at the Beatrice Tournament starting at 9 a.m. on Sept. 2.